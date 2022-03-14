Poll Debacle, Call for Sonia Gandhi to 'Lead From Front'— What Went Down at CWC

Despite this candid exchange, the meet eventually circled back to hailing the party leadership. Tariq Anwar and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called for the party to remain united and back the Gandhi family amid the growing attacks on them in the public discourse, following the election rout.

Chowdhury, while speaking to ANI after the meet, confirmed that Sonia Gandhi as well as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had offered to sacrifice their posts in the party, but were met with a rejection.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a press conference after the meeting, said that "every single member of CWC wants Sonia Gandhi to guide the party till organisational elections are held.”

The CWC also released a statement, which said the party accepts the “shortcomings” in its strategy, and that it “could not effectively expose the misrule of BJP state governments in four states and overcome the anti-incumbency in the state of Punjab in the short time after effecting a change of leadership.”

However, the statement ended with the lines: “The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress president to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges”.

This was a pertinent point, because while it is reaffirming Sonia Gandhi as the party's leader, it is also calling for her to "lead from the front" and to "address the organisational weaknesses" of the party. This is in some sense also invoking the letter written in 2020 by party leaders, which called for changes within the party on similar lines.