Sibal, Amarinder Slam Gandhi Family After Congress' Election Rout in 5 States

Out of the total 690 seats across the five states that went to the polls this year, the Congress managed to win a meagre 55 seats.
(Photo: The Quint)
After the drubbing received by the Congress Party in the elections of five states this year, namely Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, several questions have been raised regarding the party's leadership, particularly the ability of the Gandhi family to lead the Grand Old Party.
Sibal's comments come after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held on Sunday to discuss the election results, in which it was decided that Sonia Gandhi would continue as interim Congress president until elections for the post are conducted in August this year.
Pointing a finger towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sibal said, "Rahul Gandhi went to Punjab and made the announcement that Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Chief Minister. In what capacity did he do that? He is not the president of the party, but he takes all the decisions."
Meanwhile, former Congress Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Amarinder Singh said the Gandhi family was the reason behind the party's defeat in five states, and added that the party was "comfortably placed" to win in Punjab before he was removed from the CM post, news agency PTI reported.
"People across the country had lost faith in the leadership of the Gandhis,” Singh said, adding, "The party had dug its own grave in the border state the day they decided to back an unstable and pompous person like Navjot Sidhu, and naming a corrupt man like Charanjit Singh Channi as Chief Minister just months before the polls."
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen evading questions regarding Sibal's remarks about the Gandhi family while entering Parliament to attend the Budget Session on Tuesday, ANI reported.
When reporters asked him to comment on Sibal's 'ghar ki Congress' remark, Gandhi dodged the question and went inside Parliament.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI, and The Indian Express.)
