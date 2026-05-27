'Felt Like Kidnap': Sonam Wangchuk, Gitanjali Angmo Detail Horrors of Jail, NSA

Angmo: Yeah, and this is more like sub-Saharan, you know. Because in developed countries, justice is not obstructed. Even when you detain somebody or arrest somebody, he or she has proper recourse to a lawyer, to their family, to fight their case.

Whereas in India, I have seen that the person, for instance, he's taken in and a detention order is given to him and he's not allowed to meet anybody. He does not even have a copy of NSA, you know, for a week. How can they just give him the detention order when he's inside and not give a copy to the family who's outside if you're not allowing them to meet him?

And not just when he was detained in the first week, right throughout the Supreme Court when the hearing was happening, the jail authorities were obstructing the flow of paper. If I left some paper for him to read, it would not be given to him. If he wanted to give me some papers, it would not be given to me.

SYeah, and this is more like sub-Saharan, you know. Because in developed countries, justice is not obstructed. Even when somebody is detained or arrested, he or she has proper recourse to a lawyer, to their family, and the ability to fight their case.

Whereas in India, I have seen that the person — for instance, he is taken in, a detention order is given to him, and he is not allowed to meet anybody. He does not even have a copy of the NSA for a week. How can they just give him the detention order when he’s inside, and not give a copy to the family outside if they are not allowing them to meet him?

And not just during the first week when he was detained — right through the Supreme Court hearings, the jail authorities were obstructing the flow of papers. If I left some papers for him to read, they would not be given to him. If he wanted to send me some papers, they would not be given to me.

So we realised this when we were in front of the advisory board, around the 23rd. He had sent a representation. So he had sent a separate representation, and I had sent a separate representation, because whatever I had sent to him hadn’t been given to him, and whatever he had sent to me wasn’t given to me.

And even though lawyers are allowed in the interest of justice, it’s like one hour a week, which is hardly any time to strategize or think. And then you are sitting in front of a police officer with a CCTV camera right over your head, which can record anything you are writing.

So whatever you are strategizing against the very government, that government has complete access to it. And after I came out, they would even take pictures of my notes — whatever I had noted down.