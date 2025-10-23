Ladakh Row: First Round of Talks With MHA Post Violence Shows Signs of Thaw

The meeting between the MHA and the Ladakhi representatives lasted for over two hours. Over 12 members from both the groups participated. Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan attended the meeting as well.

“We are expecting a breakthrough soon,” said Barcha, adding the talks were cordial, wherein the representatives spoke openly about all their concerns, and emphasised the need for time-bound meetings and prompt resolution of their demands.

“The MHA officials assured us that they would take up these issues with senior authorities,” he said.

Barcha said the next round of talks is expected to take place within a week, adding that officials assured them the HPC meeting would follow soon after—likely in the first or second week of November.

The HPC, headed by Minister of State Nityanand Rai, was constituted by the MHA to “ensure protection of land and employment” for the people of Ladakh.