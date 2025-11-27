Court, Media Trial, Trolls: Gitanjali Angmo on Life Post Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest

"Sonam (Wangchuk) gets only two hours to meet me, and two hours to meet his lawyer. I do not miss the meetings. We ask how each one is doing, and I think both of us portray a very strong front," said Gitanjali J Angmo, educator and wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has now spent 60 days in prison.

One of Ladakh’s most globally recognised voices has remained behind bars under the Public Safety Act (PSA). As legal challenges unfold and political tensions in Ladakh intensify, the silence around Wangchuk’s case has only deepened.