PM Modi Praises BJP Performance in J&K; Launches Health Scheme 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 26 December, praised the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded DDC elections in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where it emerged as the single-largest party.

Addressing the launch event of the Ayushaman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme for the residents of J&K, PM Modi said that J&K won Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'gram swaraj'.

“The people of J&K have voted for strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. People from all walks of life came out and voted for development in DDC elections,” PM Modi said, as quoted by ANI.