PM Modi Praises BJP Performance in J&K; Launches Health Scheme 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 26 December, praised the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded DDC elections in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where it emerged as the single-largest party.
Addressing the launch event of the Ayushaman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme for the residents of J&K, PM Modi said that J&K won Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'gram swaraj'.
“The people of J&K have voted for strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. People from all walks of life came out and voted for development in DDC elections,” PM Modi said, as quoted by ANI.
Speaking of the alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, he said that the BJP parted ways with the former only to be able to give people their rights.
“There was a time when we were a part of the Jammu and Kashmir government but we broke the alliance. Our issue was that the panchayat elections should be held and the people be given their due rights to choose their representatives,” he said.
Ahead of the prime minister’s address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lt Governor spoke about the measures taken by the Centre for J&K during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shah further said that PM Modi wishes to see speedy development in J&K and improvement in the standard of living of people.
“He presses that democracy should reach the grassroots levels and wishes peace and security for people of the state,” he said.
He said that J&K is ready for COVID-19 vaccination.
(With inputs from ANI.)
