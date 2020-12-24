Rahul Gandhi To Lead Delegation To Meet Prez Over Farm Laws Today

The Congress General Secretary said that lakhs of farmers are protesting braving chilly winter conditions against the three blatantly anti-agriculture laws aimed at bartering their interests in the hands of select crony capitalist friends of the Modi government. They have been blocked from entering the national capital for the last 27 days, despite prior notice and peaceful intent, he said.

The farmers, since the last few days, have been sitting on an indefinite strike against these legislations. A number of protesting farmers have lost their lives due to harsh weather conditions and other reasons since the protest began 27 days back.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI.)