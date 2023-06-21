Shrikant Shinde: CM's Son, Parallel Power Centre & Counter to Aaditya Thackeray

On 9 June, Shrikant in a video message said: ""People of the Kalyan Lok Sabha have voted for me abundantly since the past nine years. I have supported workers of both parties on every issue. While work is going well, some people in the alliance should not try to sow differences within the alliance. We should ensure that we work together, and Narendra Modi becomes the PM again in 2024. Nobody should have selfish motives. If you want me to resign as Lok Sabha MP, I will resign tomorrow and work for the party and the alliance"

Shrikant Shinde's barb of 'selfish politics' on BJP leaders from Kalyan-Dombivali came after the local BJP unit passed a resolution to not support Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The point of friction is reportedly a case of molestation against Nandu Joshi, a prominent leader in Kalyan-Dombivali and East Mandal president.

The BJP leaders have alleged that Joshi is being framed by the Sena to settle political scores.