'Shooting The Messenger': Why Two UP Journos Were Booked For Post on 'Lynching'

Five Muslims, including two journalists, have been booked under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleging a mob lynching in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

This incident in question was the murder of one Firoz Qureshi on 4 July. He had gone to the Jalalabad area of Ganga Aryanagar for buying and selling waste, and was allegedly beaten by a group comprising Pinky, Pankaj Rajendra, and their associates. These are the details mentioned by Qureshi's family in their complaint.

Journalist Zakir Ali Tyagi claimed in a social media post that Qureshi's killing was a mob lynching. Tyagi has now been booked along with Wasim Akram Tyagi, Asif Rana, Ahmed Raza Khan and Saif Allahabadi. Three of the others had merely shared Zakir Tyagi's post.