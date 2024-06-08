'They Were Being Followed': Police After 2 Killed In The Alleged Raipur Lynching

Chand Miyan, 23, was one of the two men who was allegedly killed, along with 35-year-old Guddu Khan. Saddam Qureshi, 23, suffered critical injuries in the alleged attack.
“Chand called me at around 2 am and told me that they were being attacked by a mob when his phone got disconnected," Shoaib, cousin of Saddam and Chand Miyan, said a day after a case of alleged lynching over suspicion of cow smuggling came to light in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district.
"Around an hour later, Saddam called my friend Mohsin, and he was heard crying for help and begging for water. He called and probably put the phone in his pocket before it got disconnected,” Shoaib claimed.
Guddu and Saddam were admitted to a hospital in Mahasamund. Guddu succumbed to his injuries while Saddam is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Raipur.
“We are unable to move. Someone please come and save us,” the victims were heard saying over the phone to their relatives, according to the FIR (a copy of which is with The Quint) filed in the assault.
The FIR has been lodged against unknown people under sections 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
Chand and Saddam were cousins from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, and Guddu was a resident of Shamli district.
The trio had loaded the bovines from a village in the neighbouring Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh. They were headed for the cattle market in Odisha.
According to the FIR lodged at Arang police station, the police, after they were alerted about the incident, reached the spot and recovered the body of Chand Miyan lying below a 30-foot-high bridge on the Mahanadi River. They also found Guddu and Saddam critically injured.
Talking to The Quint, Kirtan Rathore, Additional Superintendent of Police, Raipur, said: “So far, we have been able to ascertain that the trio was travelling with a truck loaded with bovines and that they were being followed. We have on CCTV men following the truck but since there is no CCTV on the bridge, we have no confirmation whether they were lynched, or they jumped out of fear.”
Meanwhile, police sources claimed to this reporter that it was a "planned incident" as the road was laden with nails intended to waylay the trio.
ASP Rathore, too, confirmed that a large number of sharp nails were recovered from the road near the incident site.
A special team has been formed under the leadership of Rathore and Senior Superintendent of Police, Santosh Singh, for detailed investigation, identification, and arrest of the accused, The Quint has learnt.
Talking to reporters in Raipur, Shoaib, the cousin of Saddam and Chand Miyan, further claimed that the call from Saddam to his friend Mohsin lasted for around 47 minutes, adding that later on, police personnel picked up the call and informed them about the deaths of the two.
The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of deaths in the matter.
