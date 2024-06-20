Aligarh: Muslim Man Lynched Over Suspected Theft, BJP Leaders Defend Accused

These arrests have sparked fresh communal tensions in the communally sensitive town, with kin of the accused, right-wing groups, and BJP leaders openly protesting to get them released. Even as some media channels reported skirmishes and stone pelting, the police maintained that there was no breach of peace in the city. Shops remained shut on the Railway Road and the Mamu Bhanja area as the shopkeepers launched a sit-in in support of the accused.

Speaking to a local YouTube channel, BJP MLA Mukta Raja said, “Yesterday, a robber had come here and he was mildly beaten up just like it always happens while chasing robbers. He died after he left this place. We don't know how that happened. Five of our innocent brothers have been held [by the police], which is why we are protesting. I request the administration not to take any action against them.”

Adding to Raja’s point, Shakuntala Bharti, BJP leader and the former mayor of Aligarh, told the media that the reason for the sit-in is that armed men from the [Muslim] community intruded the neighborhood at night. “Why did they come?…They have one objective: to kill and loot the businessmen. Such incidents are happening quite frequently in our Harigarh…Why have our businessmen brothers been picked up? This is unacceptable.”

Samajwadi Party leader Ajju Ishaque, who led the protest demanding justice for Fareed, said, “Even if he was a thief, should he have been killed like this? There's outrage even if a dog is killed like this.” He rubbished the accusations of theft and said that the BJP leaders and right-wing groups are trying to protect the accused. The Bajrang Dal leaders have accused Ishaque of inciting people, a charge that he denied. “When I said that we won't move even if bullets are fired, I only meant that even if we get attacked or targeted, we won't stop protesting for justice.”