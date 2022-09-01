Shivpal Yadav Announces Formation of 'Non-Political' Yadav Renaissance Mission

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday, 1 September, announced formation of a new organisation for the Yadav community, and said it will fight for the cause of social justice.

Yadav said the organisation – Yadav Renaissance Mission – was not for or against any political party.

While Shivpal is the patron of the organisation, former MP from Sambhal DP Yadav is its president while writer Vishwatma is founder member of the Mission.

"We will soon be constituting the unit of the Mission across the state and country," Shivpal Yadav said at a press conference.