Loyalists, Heavyweights: Uddhav's Carefully Crafted 1st List Has Congress Fuming

With a little over 20 days left for the first phase of the elections, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) (SSUBT) became the first party from the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra to declare its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The party on Wednesday, 27 March, declared a list of 17 candidates, including four of the six Lok Sabha seats from Mumbai.

While the party awarded all five of the 18 Lok Sabha seats to the sitting MPs that stuck by Uddhav Thackeray after the party split, it has also fielded a few first-timers and several heavyweights.