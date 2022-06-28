Maharashtra Live | 'Not Frightened by ED', Says Raut; Fadnavis Heads to Delhi

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live News Updates
(Photo: The Quint)
With all eyes locked on Maharashtra amid the escalating political crisis, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut addressed the media, saying that the party was fighting the second war of Independence.
Meanwhile, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has left for Delhi, reports say.
"Even if you arrest me from here, I am not frightened. We are fighting the second war of Independence. I am a law abiding citizen and will go to ED whenever I am free," Raut said on Tuesday, referring to the situation in the state amid which he has received summons from the Enforcement Directorate.
On Monday, senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the party has not held any talks with Shinde nor has received any proposal from the rebel faction.
This comes right after the Maharashtra BJP core committee meeting at Fadnavis' residence to discuss the present political situation in the state.
On Monday, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court issued notice on the petition by Shinde against the Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other rebel MLAs
The court also granted relief to rebel MLAs, extending the time for the petitioners to submit their responses to the disqualification notices till 11 July
The apex court on Monday refused to pass any interim order on the plea that there should not be any floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly till 11 July
Uddhav Thackeray stripped nine rebel cabinet ministers of their portfolios and handed them over to others
The Enforcement Directorate issued fresh summons to Sena national spokesperson Sanjay Raut
The CM was ready to resign on 22 June after it was clear that there was "no way out" of the political crisis, ANI reported
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the rebel MLAs who have sold their souls are like "the walking dead"
BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly left for Delhi, a day after the Supreme Court issued notice on Shinde's plea against Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other rebel MLAs.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut's lawyer reached Mumbai's ED office in a bid to seek more time for Raut to appear before the agency.
Addressing the media, Raut said that it is an order for the rebel MLAs to rest in Guwahati till 11 July.
"There is no work for them in Maharashtra," Raut said, speaking about the SC order allowing Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Deputy Speaker by 11 July.
Rebel leader Eknath Shinde is reportedly planning to approach Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and apprise him of their decision to withdraw support from the MVA alliance, The Indian Express reported. If this were to happen, a floor test is likely.
Sources also told NDTV that the Shinde-faction is consulting lawyers over the Constitutional provisions for holding a floor test.
Two days after he referred to the rebel MLAs "who sold their souls" as the “walking dead”, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, 28 June, called them ‘'moving corpses'’. He tweeted out a one-liner which roughly translates to: ‘Stupidity is a kind of death, and stupid people are like moving corpses’.
“Forty bodies will come from Assam, and will be sent straight to the morgue for post-mortem,” Raut had told Sena workers in a speech on Sunday, 26 June.
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday, 27 June, said that around 15-20 rebel MLA’s contacted the Uddhav Thackeray camp and requested to be brought back from Guwahati. "Their situation is like prisoners, first in Surat and then in Guwahati," Thackeray added.
BJP has not held any talks with Eknath Shinde, nor has received any proposal, senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.
This comes right after the Maharashtra BJP core committee meeting at Devendra Fadnavis' residence, to discuss the present political situation in the state.
Mungantiwar said, "After SC's order, the state's political situation was assessed and discussed. Eknath Shinde said that his faction is original Shiv Sena – that too was discussed. We discussed what role should we assume in future in current scenario."
He added, "After discussion, it was decided that we'll wait and watch and a core team will come for a meeting once again, depending on the situation in the coming days. BJP will then take a decision in the interest of the people, in the interest of Maharashtra."
