Maharashtra Live | 'Not Frightened by ED', Says Raut; Fadnavis Heads to Delhi

With all eyes locked on Maharashtra amid the escalating political crisis, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut addressed the media, saying that the party was fighting the second war of Independence.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has left for Delhi, reports say.

"Even if you arrest me from here, I am not frightened. We are fighting the second war of Independence. I am a law abiding citizen and will go to ED whenever I am free," Raut said on Tuesday, referring to the situation in the state amid which he has received summons from the Enforcement Directorate.

On Monday, senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the party has not held any talks with Shinde nor has received any proposal from the rebel faction.

This comes right after the Maharashtra BJP core committee meeting at Fadnavis' residence to discuss the present political situation in the state.