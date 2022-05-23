Kirit Somaiya’s Wife Files Rs 100 Cr Defamation Suit Against Sanjay Raut

She has sought an unconditional apology and a permanent injunction against, prohibiting him and his associates from commenting, printing, circulating, distributing or republishing content that is allegedly defamatory to her.

She has also asked Raut to publish an apology in Saamana and retract the allegations published in it.

Seeking criminal action, Medha had approached the Mulund police and sent a notice to Raut last month.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and India Today.)