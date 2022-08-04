Patra Chawl Case: Sanjay Raut To Be Produced in Court as ED Custody Ends Today

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken for a medical check-up by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, after which he will be produced in a special court in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, on Monday, 1 August.
Arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will be produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a special court in Mumbai on Thursday, 4 August.
He was arrested by the ED in the early hours of Monday, 1 August, in relation to the Patra Chawl land scam case.
The probe agency was granted custody of Raut under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Justice MG Deshpande till Thursday.
The case in which Raut has been arrested concerns the crucial Patra Chawl Development Project that has been underway in Maharashtra for over a decade.
The ED has alleged a scam of a whopping Rs 1039.79 crore in the project, and part of the mammoth account was traced back to properties owned by Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha Raut.
In 2007, the Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd was awarded the project of redevelopment of Patra Chawl. The developer had to provide flats to 672 tenants and develop flats for the MHADA. Thereafter, the remaining area was to be sold by the developer.
The ED further said in its statement that the construction company acquired an amount of Rs 138 crore from flat buyers under a project named Meadows.
An official statement by the agency alleged that during 2010, part of the proceeds of the alleged money laundering, amount to Rs 83 lakh, was received by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha.
This amount was utilised by Varsha Raut for the purchase of a flat in Dadar. Further, eight plots of land at the Kihim beach in Alibaug were also purchased under the names of Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, who is a close associate of Sanjay Raut.
