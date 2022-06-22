Eknath Shinde Says 'No Talks With BJP' as Shiv Sena Gives 5 pm Deadline to MLAs

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, stirred by the rebellion of several Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, the party on Wednesday, 22 June, has issued an ultimatum to its leaders in the legislative Assembly, asking them to mark their attendance at a meeting at 5 pm.

Following a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu, has issued a letter to all party MLAs, asking them to be present in an important meeting that will be held on Wednesday evening.