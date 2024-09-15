Kolhapur Panchayat Passes Resolution Barring Enrolment of 'New Muslim Voters'

A few hours after the rights activists approached the DM, Shingnapur Sarpanch Rasika Patil issued a video clarifying that the resolution was being 'misrepresented' by some people to 'disrupt' communal harmony in the district.

"(A few weeks ago) two Muslim Bangladeshi women came to the village. They were using Aadhar cards and living as Indian citizens. At the gram sabha meeting, there was a discussion on this and it was decided that action should be taken against these women. But that letter (demanding action) is being presented in a wrong way to harm social harmony. This needs to be looked into. As the popularly elected Sarpanch of Shingnapur, I express regret at how the letter has been misrepresented and made to go viral," Patil said in a video statement.

On 15 September, the Gram Panchayat also issued another letter "apologising" to the Muslim community and giving an assurance that "no such action would be taken by the Panchayat".

This wasn't the first such controversy in the village.

In August 2023, another resolution passed by the same gram panchayat called for prohibition of allotment of village common land for 'religious functions'. "Any grazing land within the limits of the Shingnapur village should not be assigned for any religious or political functions or to the Waqf Board. If land has been assigned/allotted to the Waqf Board, it should be given back to the gram panchayat. Burial and cremation ground should also be given back to the gram panchayat," a copy of the said resolution dated 28 August 2023 said.