In Sambhal: 'Voted Even While They Rained Lathis and Sticks on Us'

On the morning of Thursday, 9 May, Mohammad Anish lay on a cot in his verandah, musing on the events that unfolded in his little known village on the day of the third phase of polling for the 2024 general elections.

Injury marks were scattered on his body – a gash on his leg, bruises on his face near the eye and his cheek, and a cut on his lip.

"I was standing in a queue outside the (polling) booth at the primary school waiting for my turn to vote. They came and started beating people up. They snatched our ID cards and lathicharged to scare people away," he alleged as he adjusted the dressing on the wound on his head, slightly reluctant to speak to the media.

"Aap kya kar paayenge? Kal se bohot media se baat kar chuke hain. Kuch nahi hua. (What will you be able to do? A lot of reporters have come since yesterday. Nothing came out of it)," he said.