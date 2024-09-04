Despite FIRs, Threats to Cops, Police Ignored Nitesh Rane's Anti-Muslim Speeches

Here are some highlights and excerpts:

7 July 2023: At a Sakal Hindu Samaj rally in Malegaon, he made claims of Muslims wanting to topple Constitution and bring Sharia law in the country. He also called a Muslim locality in the area 'mini Pakistan'.

17 July, 2023: At a speech in Solapur against those praising Aurangzeb, he said: "If anyone dares to praise Augranzeb, make sure to keep a place booked for yourself in the nearest kabristan."

4 September 2023: In a speech on alleged illegal encroachment by Muslims near Pune's Punyeshwar temple, he said: "My colleague (BJP MLA Mahesh Landge) spoke about demolishing, but I usually prefer chopping. Once we give a date for evacuation, you must not care about anything. Just watch the clip of what Kar Sewaks did. Even I feel sometimes that I should have got the opportunity of bringing down at least one brick there. But looks like the Pune authorities are going to give me that opportunity via Punyeshwar temple."

11 October, 2023: In a byte to news agency ANI ahead of Navratri festival, he alleged a 'large scale conspiracy' of love jihad and forced religious conversions at Dandiya events in Maharashtra. He demanded that Aadhaar cards of all participants must be checked and only Hindus should be allowed at these events. None of these claims could be verified.

8 January 2024: At a rally at Solapur, he said that a country with 90% Hindus is automatically a 'Hindu rashtra'. He also constantly used the word 'jihadis' while speaking about Muslims and that anybody who dares to have an 'evil eye' on Hindus will not be be able to 'see again'.

24 January: After communal unrest during a rally in Thane's Mira Road by residents to celebrate Ram temple inauguration on 22 January, Rane in an address to the media along with local MLA Geeta Jain said that if the police cannot create fear among the 'jihadis', "the Hindu community is very much capable of doing so." The press briefing took place at the police commissioner's office.

27 January, 2024: At an event in Pandharpur in Solapur district, he said: "Henceforth, do whatever you and to do and then give me a call that you have done this and you need to be saved. We will make sure that you reach home safely. It will be the responsibility of our people to get you home safely. I am giving this assurance in front of the police, don't worry."

Referring to Devendra Fadnavis, he further said that the police won't be able to do anything about anyone taking the law in their own hands since his "boss is sitting at Sagar Bungalow."

10 February 2024: In an address in Mumbai's Govandi, he said that as long as Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Narendra Modi are present in the government, no 'jihadis' will be able to take over the country. On the same day, he participated in a rally where chants of "Tu Durga Ban, tu Kaali Ban, Kabhi na Burqe Wali Ban".

19 February 2024: In Akola's Balapur, he repeated his tirade against the community and peddled claims of Muslims wanting to take over and abolish Hindus.

27 February 2024: In a protest against illegal encroachments in Mumbai's Dongri, Nitesh Rane openly threatened the police that encroachments must be stopped or he will "come with his men unannounced and enter homes of Bangladeshis to send them to Bangladesh."

3 March 2024: At a Sakal Hindu Samaj event in Mumbai's Malad, he spoke about unrest in Mira Road and threatened to enter mosques and repeated his signature line "chun chun ke maarenge." A similar tirade was repeated in Ghatkopar on 10 March, and in Chembur on 3 August.

5 August 2024: On alleged targeting of Hindu minorities and temples in Bangladesh after the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government, he tweeted: "If Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, why should we allow Bangladeshis to breathe here? Chun chun ke maarenge." He later deleted the tweet.

There are several other statements from his speeches that have not been mentioned here for their communally sensitive nature.