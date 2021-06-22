Cong Not ‘Boycotted’, Meet at Pawar Residence Not Political: Oppn

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon refuted talks about the Congress being 'boycotted' from a meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence, attended by Opposition leaders, saying that it "was about discussing improvements in the political, economic and social environment of the country."
Opposition leaders from eight political parties – including Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), National Conference, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, among others – were at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for a meeting on Tuesday.
Among the political leaders who attended the meeting were TMC's Yashwant Sinha, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, CPI MP Binoy Viswam, SP's Ghanshyam Tiwari and AAP leader Sushil Gupta.
Among the eminent personalities who were present at the meeting were poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, Justice AP Shah, and former ambassador KC Singh.
Speaking to the media after the meeting concluded, Memon was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “It is being reported in media that this meeting of 'Rashtra Manch' was held by Sharad Pawar to unite anti-BJP political parties. This is totally incorrect. I want to clarify that this meeting took place at Pawar's residence, but he didn't call this meeting... This meeting was called by Rashtra Manch chief Yashwant Sinha and convened with the help of all founding members and workers of Rashtra Manch. This is being said that Sharad Pawar is taking a big political step and Congress has been boycotted. This is incorrect.”
Denying any political exclusion or discrimination, Memon pointed out that various Congress leaders, including Manish Tewari, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Shatrughan Sinha were invited, but some of them expressed "genuine difficulties" (in being able to attend).
"The perception that there is going to be a big Opposition group excluding Congress is wrong," he went on to say.
The meeting, hosted by Pawar, is of Yashwant Sinha's 'Rashtra Manch', a political action group set up in 2018. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sinha said it lasted for two-and-a-half hours and many issues were discussed.
On Monday, Pawar had held a meeting with Prashant Kishor for the second time in two weeks.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Published: 22 Jun 2021,04:47 PM IST