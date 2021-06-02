‘No Mystery’: Sena Rejects Speculations After Pawar-Fadnavis Meet

The editorial also took a dig at the former chief minister saying, “Those who know Pawar will agree that he must have coached Fadnavis on how to behave responsibly during a crisis. These days Fadnavis wants to oppose the government just for the sake of opposing it. He is blaming the MVA government for all that is happening in Maharashtra and the rest of India,” The Hindu reported.

The Sena also questioned the BJP and remarked that while Maharashtra is fighting the COVID pandemic, tackling cyclones, and handling an economic crisis, how appropriate was it to dream about toppling a government that has a majority.

(With inputs from The Hindu)