Sharad Pawar Admitted To Breach Candy After Pain in Abdomen: Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was on Tuesday, 30 March, admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, after experiencing pain in his abdomen, party leader Nawab Malik told reporters.
This comes a day ahead of his scheduled admission to the hospital on Wednesday, 31 March, for an endoscopy and surgery, after he was diagnosed with a gallbladder problem.
“Our party chief Sharad Pawar was supposed to be admitted in hospital for endoscopy and surgery procedure on Wednesday, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today,” Malik said on Tuesday, according to ANI.
On Monday, 29 March, Malik said that Pawar had been feeling uneasy on Sunday, 28 March, evening and had complained of pain in his abdomen, after which he was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up.
“Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder,” Malik said, adding that all Pawar’s programmes stand cancelled until further notice.
(With inputs from ANI.)
