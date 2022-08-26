Kejriwal Refers to BJP as 'Murderer of Govts,' Calls for Confidence Motion

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener claimed that the BJP had bought 277 MLAs across the country so far.

He said, "We've calculated that 277 MLAs have come to their party (BJP), now if they would've given Rs 20 cr to each MLA then they've bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crores."

"That's why there's inflation as they're using all the money to buy MLAs at expense of common man," the Delhi CM added.