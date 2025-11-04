Bihar Elections: Can Mahagathbandhan Improve Its Performance in Seemanchal?

The Mahagathbandhan faced an embarrassing defeat in Seemanchal during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance could win only 7 out of 24 seats. The Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contested 11 seats each. Congress won five, while RJD managed to win just one. The other two were contested by its allies, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and the Communist Party of India. The former retained its seat. Six of these winners were Muslims and one was a tribal. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won half of the seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning eight and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] four. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bagged five seats, snatching three from RJD and two from Congress.

The Mahagathbandhan now consists of seven parties: Congress, RJD, the Left parties CPI(M-L)L, CPI, and CPI(M), Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and IP Gupta’s Indian Inclusive Party (IIP).

This time, RJD is contesting nine seats. It has given away three of its long-lost seats, Katihar, Sikti, and Banmankhi to its allies VIP and Congress. Congress is contesting 12 seats, VIP two, and CPI(ML)L one.

On the NDA side, the BJP is contesting 11 seats, JD(U) 10, and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) the remaining three.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is contesting 15 seats in Seemanchal, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has fielded candidates on all 24 seats. In at least half a dozen constituencies, rebel candidates could spoil the chances of officially nominated candidates from major parties.