Bihar Election: Who's Saif Ali Khan, the 'Adivasi Muslim' Candidate in Manihari?

Accompanied by a Shershahbadi Muslim mukhiya (village head), a local tribal woman leader, his father, and a look-alike brother, Saif Ali Khan moved swiftly along the long embankment of the Ganga river in Katihar’s Amdabad — shaking hands, occasionally hugging people, and obliging every request for a selfie.

In a rare instance, 28-year-old Saif is contesting the Bihar Assembly elections from Manihari in Katihar, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The only other constituency reserved for the ST community in Bihar is Katoria in Banka.

Bihar has around 22 lakh tribal people across religions, accounting for 1.68 percent of the state’s total population.

Saif belongs to the Banjara caste, which has a population of just 8,349 people and 1,596 families in Bihar, including both Hindus and Muslims, according to the 2022 Caste Census. But Saif believes the actual number is much higher. He said with regret that many in his community try to avoid the stigma associated with being identified as tribal.