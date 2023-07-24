'Crime to Demand Discussion on Manipur?': AAP on Sanjay Singh's Suspension

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Monday, 24 July, slammed the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha and asked if it was wrong to raise questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur violence.

Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session by chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar for "repeatedly violating the directions of the chair."