Parliament LIVE: Session To Begin at 11 AM, MPs Issue Notices Over Manipur

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE Updates
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am on Friday, 21 July.
On Thursday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned amid ruckus over the unrest in Manipur and demands by the Opposition for a discussion over the issue in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Centre, meanwhile, repeatedly said in both Houses that it is ready for a discussion on the matter and questioned the Opposition's motives behind not letting Parliament function.
Ahead of the session, PM Modi addressed the media and said that the incident in Manipur of women being paraded naked is "shameful for any civilised society."
The AAP's Sanjay Singh and the RJD's Manoj Jha have moved Suspension of Business notices to discuss the Manipur issue on Friday.
The Opposition also plans to target the government on the Delhi ordinance and the issue of wrestlers vs BJP's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh among others.
The Centre, meanwhile, plans to target the recent violence during the panchayat elections in West Bengal and the Opposition's 'silence' over it.
The Centre plans to push through 31 Bills in this session, including The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinance on services in Delhi and The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill.
The Delhi ordinance Bill will face the key test in the Rajya Sabha where the Centre will need support of non-NDA parties to pass it.
Commenting on the ruckus in Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "We are ready to discuss whenever the Speaker directs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has officially told the Speaker and the Chairman that we are ready for a discussion."
"For the opposition to bring in new demands and interrupt the discussion is wrong. There are important bills and BJP under the leadership of PM Modi wants to hold extensive discussions in the parliament...The opposition just tries to build a wrong narrative and disrupt the parliament proceedings," he added, as per ANI.
After the AAP's Sanjay Singh and the RJD's Manoj Jha, BRS MP K Keshava Rao issued a Suspension of Business notice to discuss the unrest in Manipur on Friday.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions are scheduled to begin at 11:00 am on Friday, 21 July.
