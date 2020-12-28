Raut’s Wife Summoned: Sena Puts ‘BJP Office’ Banner at ED Office

Shiv Sena workers on Monday, 28 December installed a banner outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai, calling it ‘BJP State Office’, in protest against the agency’s summons to Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife.

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the PMC Bank money laundering case on Tuesday.