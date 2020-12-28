Raut’s Wife Summoned: Sena Puts ‘BJP Office’ Banner at ED Office

Shiv Sena workers on Monday, 28 December installed a banner outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai, calling it ‘BJP State Office’, in protest against the agency’s summons to Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife.
Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the PMC Bank money laundering case on Tuesday.
According to PTI, the summons were issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), for allegedly receiving funds siphoned from the bank.
In a press conference held on Monday afternoon, Raut lashed out at the BJP and accused the party of using central agencies to target his family for political vendetta.
Raut also said that there has been a 1,600 percent growth in BJP’s assets and yet the central agencies doen’t investigate them.
“Politics is about face-to-face conflict. Targeting women of a household is an act of cowardice,” Raut added.
