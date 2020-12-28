Sena’s Sanjay Raut’s Wife Summoned in PMC Money Laundering Case

Meanwhile, former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who recently joined Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has also been summoned by the ED for questioning on 30 December, according to news reports.

However, he told Hindustan Times that he is yet to receive the notice.



Following allegations of graft and conflict of interest in a land deal at Bhosari near Pune four years ago, he was made to step down from the ministerial council in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.

“Apart from farming, I have no other income source. I was mentally prepared for this and had even said this while joining NCP. This would be my fifth probe in the same land deal case. The state anti-corruption bureau has investigated the case twice, while it has also been probed by the income tax department has and Zoting committee (formed by the previous regime),” Khadse said, quoted the media report.

“Until now, the ED used to probe major cases worth hundreds of crores. Now, if they want to investigate a land deal worth Rs 25 crore-Rs 30 crore, then I should be happy that my name is added in list of big people,” he said.

The Shiv Sena, which is part of Maharashtra's ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the NCP and the Congress, had claimed that they are being targeted.