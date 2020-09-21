SAD Leaders Meet Prez, Urge Him Not to Sign ‘Anti-Farmer’ Bills

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders met President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, 21 September, and requested him not to sign 'anti-farmer' bills that have been forcefully passed in Rajya Sabha, reported ANI, quoting party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. We requested him to send back the bills to Parliament, Badal reportedly said.

WHAT HAD BADAL PREVIOUSLY SAID?

Badal had, on Sunday, written to the President, asking him to not sign the Bills, saying: “Democracy means consensus, not oppression”. “A sad day for democracy indeed if it leads to 'annadata' starving or sleeping on roads,” Badal wrote.

SAD leader and former Union Cabinet Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal had on Friday resigned from the government, saying that “farmers and SAD are synonymous”.

BACKGROUND

Two of the three farm Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, 20 September, by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, amid massive protests by farmers across Haryana. The passing of the Bills also witnessed a ruckus in Parliament as Opposition parties criticised the move.

Meanwhile, while moving the Bills in the Rajya Sabha, Tomar said that the minimum support price or MSP-based procurement of agriculture crops from farmers will continue and is not related to the farm Bills.

Soon after the passing of the Bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to refer to it as a “watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture.”