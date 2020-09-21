Chidambaram Slams Govt Over MSP Claims Amid Farmer Bill Row

Targeting the Prime Minister, Chidambaram said that the government should stop lying to the farmers. The Quint File image of Congress leader P Chidambaram. | (Photo: PTI) India Targeting the Prime Minister, Chidambaram said that the government should stop lying to the farmers.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday, 21 September, slammed the government over the farm bills and questioned the government on how is it promising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers. “How will the government know which farmer sold what produce to which trader?” Chidambaram tweeted.

The former finance minister further stated that there will be millions of private transactions every day in thousands of villages all over India, so how will the government guarantee MSP is paid in these transactions?

Targeting the Prime Minister, Chidambaram said that the government should stop lying to the farmers. “The promise of guaranteeing MSP in the private transaction is like the promise to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian,” Chidambaram tweeted.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien on Sunday, 20 September, attempted to tear the rule book and snatch Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan’s microphone as chaos ensued in the Rajya Sabha amid a heated debate over the crucial farm Bills, which were subsequently cleared in the Parliament. Earlier, as the Bills were presented in the Lok Sabha, Akali Dal Leader and Union Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badar resigned from the government in protest.