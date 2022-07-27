MVA Experiment Wasn’t Wrong, Shiv Sena Will Have Its CM Again: Uddhav Thackeray

"Delhi wants to instigate a Shiv Sena versus Shiv Sena fight and divide the Marathi-speaking people. If the present rulers fear the opposition, it is their inefficiency. In a democracy, no party is a permanent winner," he said.

The Shiv Sena had parted ways with the BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Sena later tied-up with the NCP and Congress as part of the MVA to form government led by Thackeray.

Last month, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde along with 39 other party legislators and some independents revolted against the Sena leadership, leading to the collapse of the Thackeray-led MLA government.