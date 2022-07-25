‘Politics Has Become About Power’: Union Min Gadkari Wonders if He Should Quit

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, while discussing the true meaning of politics, said on Saturday, 23 July, that he often felt like quitting politics.

"A lot of times I wonder whether I should give up politics. There is more to life than politics," Gadkari said during an event organised to honour social worker Girish Gandhi in Nagpur.

Girish Gandhi, a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in Maharashtra, was earlier a part of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), until he distanced himself in 2014.

Gadkari, further said that although politics is supposed to bring in socio-economic reform, it had become more about coming to power.