‘Politics Has Become About Power’: Union Min Gadkari Wonders if He Should Quit

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, while discussing the true meaning of politics, said on Saturday, 23 July, that he often felt like quitting politics.
"A lot of times I wonder whether I should give up politics. There is more to life than politics," Gadkari said during an event organised to honour social worker Girish Gandhi in Nagpur.
Girish Gandhi, a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in Maharashtra, was earlier a part of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), until he distanced himself in 2014.
Gadkari, further said that although politics is supposed to bring in socio-economic reform, it had become more about coming to power.
"Today what we are seeing is 100 percent about coming to power. Politics is a true instrument of socio-economic reform, and that is why, today's politicians must work for the development of education, arts etc in society," he said according to NDTV.
He questioned if politics was about the welfare of the country and society or if it was about being in government.
In his address, he highlighted how Girish Gandhi was "working hard for awakening social consciousness when the word politics has lost its meaning."
“Politics has been a part of social movement since the time of Mahatma Gandhi, but later its focus shifted towards the goal of nation and development," he further added.
Gadkari added that Girish has done great work in the field of environment and gave him a "taste for it too."
"A true disciple of late Mohan Dharia, who was a dedicated and committed leader and brought qualitative changes in society, Dr Girish Gandhi, too, has brought about qualitative changes in the society," Gadkari said.
Further, the Nagpur MP praised the late Socialist politician George Fernandes for his simple lifestyle.
“I learnt a lot from him as he never cared for the paraphernalia of power. He led such an inspiring life… I hate it when people bring huge bouquets for me or put my posters, ” he said.
