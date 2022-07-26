SC To Hear Uddhav Camp Plea To Stop EC Proceedings Over Sena Symbol on 1 August

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 26 July, stated that it would hear the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena against proceedings by the Election Commission of India (EC) on a petition filed by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group on 1 August.

This comes a day after the Thackeray faction moved the apex court to restrain the EC from deciding whether the Eknath Shinde camp represents the "real Shiv Sena" and if it should be allowed to use the 'bow and arrow' as its election symbol.

The development comes after the EC asked the rival factions to submit documents by 8 August in support of their claims on the election symbol of the Shiv Sena, the 'bow and arrow'.