Assam Cong MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi’s Exit Is a Bigger Loss Than Prasada

Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has resigned from the Congress party and is all set to defect to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kurmi, a four-time legislator from Mariani in Jorhat district, quit the Congress saying that only older leaders are promoted in the party and that Rahul Gandhi is unable to shoulder the responsibilities of the party. He also criticised the party leadership for aligning with Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front in the Assam elections.

Though Kurmi's exit hasn't received the kind of national media attention as that of another recent exit from the Congress – that of former Union minister Jitin Prasada – it is in fact a bigger blow for the Congress given that he has a much stronger base than the latter.

Here are three reasons why Rupjyoti Kurmi's exit is a very important development.