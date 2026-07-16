Exclusive| 'I Was told he's Untouchable': IAS Officer Molested by KPS Gill

I approached people from the administration first. Their response was not just inexplicable, it was offensive. They all knew what had happened. It had occurred at an official party attended by senior officers, Intelligence Bureau officials, and members of the press, yet everyone pretended they knew nothing until I spoke.

When I explained what had happened, I was told that 'He is wrapped in the national flag. I should take it in my stride, and I was lucky that nothing more happened.' I wanted action under the Conduct Rules. I then went to DGP Julio Ribeiro. He apologised on behalf of KPS Gill and the Punjab Police. He explained that when he brought Gill from Assam, he made him promise to not drink and to not misbehave with women, but he was 'in the habit' of doing so. I told him it was time to break that habit. Ribeiro told me to put everything in writing and that he'll be send a note to the governor.

When I met him again, he had verified that my allegations were true. He reprimanded Gill and warned him to not repeat such behaviour. Be he also decided to 'forgive' him. Who was he to decide? I had not delegated my authority to him to forgive. I was told that no further action could be taken as Gill was fighting a 'national battle' and that acting against him would demoralise the police force. I responded that, on this issue, they need to be demoralised and then remoralised. He told me that Gill was a role model. I said, "I'm also a role model. What happens to me, all women will take note of it. Whatever happens in this case, all women will feel demoralised if nothing happen".