Why We Need a 'Satluj' for Kashmir and the Northeast

During investigations, it was found that SULFA, or Surrendered ULFA, a state-backed outfit, was behind the killings of militants, their family members and linkmen. According to Secret Killings in Assam, a book by India today magazine editor Kaushik Deka, all the secret killings were related to ULFA, with the disappearances somehow connected to ULFA.

In all the cases, SULFA was behind the secret midnight kidnappings of UFLA members, family members of militant organisations and linkmen. Those kidnapped later disappeared, and sometimes their bodies were found.

According to the book, in the murder case of Dimba Rajkonwar, the elder brother of ULFA Chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, the victim’s family, members of the public and initial police records named three SULFA leaders—Nayan Das, Raju Phukan and Krishna Hazarika—as the culprits. Even before the inquiry began, Nayan Das was killed under mysterious circumstances. Raju Phukan was also shot dead by the army a few days later. The final accused, Krishna Hazarika, was also mysteriously killed.

In connection with the killings of ULFA leader Mithinga Daimary’s family, SULFA leader Abinash Bardoloi was questioned by police. He, too, was later killed by unidentified gunmen. Similarly, another SULFA leader, Rinku Choudhury, who was involved in several killings in Goalpara district, was also killed under mysterious circumstances.

These SULFA leaders, who were killed in mysterious circumstances, could have been used by the state police to carry out the secret killings. There are reasons to suspect that, because of fears that they would make uncomfortable disclosures before the commission, they were eliminated one by one by the same machinery that had earlier used them against ULFAs. To substantiate this speculation, SULFA leader J. K. Mahanta, during his submission before the commission, expressed suspicion that ULFA might not have been involved in the murder of SULFA leader Tapan Dutta.

On 17 May 1996, Parag Das, a prominent Assamese economist, human rights activist and editor of the Assamese daily Asomiya Pratidin, was shot dead in broad daylight. Das was considered an ideologue by ULFA. There was no progress in his murder case, and his alleged killers were assassinated by ULFA.

The secret killings between 1998 and 2001 later led to the defeat of the AGP government and the return of Congress to power in 2001 on the issue of secret killings. To investigate the killings, the Justice Meera Sarma commission was formed, but the justice resigned, citing non-cooperation from the government.

According to the book, the secret killings in Assam were a state-sponsored weapon intended to tame the militants. The strategy was initially successful but soon went out of control, taking the AGP government with it. According to reports, there were between 300 and 400 secret killings in Assam from 1998 to 2001.

Just as Punjab has the Satluj river and the Satluj film exposing the reality of disappearances, a film about the secret killings in Assam is needed to expose disappearances in the north-eastern state of India. It could be called Brahmputra, as the secret killings of Assam were exposed in the river.