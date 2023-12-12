High Crime Rate, Low Convictions: A Snapshot of SC, ST Atrocities in 5 Years

Cases of crimes against people belonging to communities in the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories have risen progressively and steadily between the years 2018 and 2022, according to figures by the National Crime Records Bureau.

These include crimes such as murder, assault on women, sexual harassment, stalking, kidnapping, and assault of children among others.

The NCRB — a government agency responsible for collecting and analysing crime data — released its latest report on 4 December.