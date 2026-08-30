Bhagwat in NYC: Inclusivity Portrayal Abroad, Majoritarianism Push at Home?

"Diversity is the rule of nature. Unity is the truth behind nature," he said.

But if those are the standards he is setting for Hinduism, how far does that message actually travel through the Sangh ecosystem?

Take Ramesh Bidhuri – who claims to be associated with the RSS since childhood, calls a Muslim MP all kinds of slurs in the Parliament, but is still given a ticket to contest the Delhi Assembly elections by the same BJP-RSS ecosystem.

Nitesh Rane, who has repeatedly made anti-Muslim speeches, faces multiple cases, was made a minister by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis who is a hardcore RSS member. Fadnavis himself keeps propagating claims like vote jihad and love jihad.

Anant Kumar Hegde, who began his activism with RSS and was a Union minister, once called for eradication of Islam, but continues to be a part of the BJP.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kapil Mishra, Pragya Singh Thakur, Sakshi Maharaj, – the list goes on.

And this isn't simply about a few speeches.