Navjot Sidhu Walks Out of Jail After 10 Months of Imprisonment in Road Rage Case

Sentenced to one year in prison, Sidhu was released on account of his "good behaviour."

The Supreme Court in May 2022 ordered one-year "rigorous imprisonment" for the 59-year-old politician, following a petition by the family of a man who died after a brawl with Sidhu and his friend in 1988. The family had asked for a harsher sentence and a review of a 2018 order from the Supreme Court acquitting him of murder.

On December 27, 1988, Navjot Sidhu got into an argument with 65-year-old Gurnam Singh, a resident of Patiala, over a parking spot. Navjot Sidhu and his friend, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, allegedly dragged Gurnam Singh out of his car and hit him. He later died in a hospital.