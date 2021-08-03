'Common Fight': Lalu Meets Mulayam, Akhilesh in 'Courtesy Visit'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav, on Monday, 2 August, met former Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav, on Monday, 2 August, met former Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. The present SP Chief and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav was also present at the meeting, following which both Lalu, as well as Akhilesh tweeted photographs of the same.
The RJD chief, on his part, also wrote on Twitter:
Further, Lalu Yadav said: "Today, the country is in dire need of equality and socialism, not capitalism and communalism."
Even though, Lalu Yadav on Tuesday, 3 August, dubbed the meet “a courtesy visit”, the timing of the same is pertinent as it comes in the run up to the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, slated for early next year.
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, meanwhile, was quoted by NDTV as saying:
"Mulayam Singh-ji had been unwell. Lalu Yadav visited to enquire about his health. It is natural that when two senior politicians of the country meet, politics will be discussed.”
Lalu Yadav also called on Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, on Tuesday, following which he tweeted:
“We have a long struggle against social, economic, educational, and political inequality. The struggle of us socialists is the sacrament. The fight against communalism and inequality will continue till the last breath.”
On Tuesday, Lalu Prasad Yadav, as per ANI, said that he wanted LJP leader Chirag Paswan and his son Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) to form an alliance. Referring to the recent rift within the LJP, Lalu Yadav also said: “Whatever happened, Chirag Paswan continues to be the leader of LJP.”
Further, the RJD chief claimed that his party was about to form the government in Bihar in the recently concluded Assembly elections but “they cheated and defeated us (RJD) by 10-15 votes”.
With regard to the Pegasus reports, Yadav said that a probe should be carried out and the names of those involved should be made public.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
