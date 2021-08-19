RJD Row: Tension Between Tej Pratap & Tejashwi Over Student Leader's Removal

Tejashwi Yadav (left), Tej Pratap Yadav (right)
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Tensions have once again riled up between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Yadav's sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap. In the latest struggle between the brothers, Tejashwi removed the party's student unit chief Akash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap.
Meanwhile, Tejashwi’s action earned Lalu’s approval, as per sources reported by NDTV.
The chief of RJD's Bihar unit Jagadanand Singh, had earlier been accused by Tej Pratap of running the party in "Hitler-style", following which Singh had stopped going to office. However, after a meeting with Tejashwi on Wednesday, 18 August, he claimed that he would continue in his post because of Lalu.
According to RJD sources, Lalu has decided to put a stop to Tej Pratap's antics, who, the RJD supremo believes, has constantly embarrassed the party, NDTV reported.
In an attempt to clear the air, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Everybody has a different opinion... The party president and I am here and we will fix everything”, news agency ANI reported.
Singh added, “Who is Tej Pratap? I am not accountable to Tej Pratap. I am accountable to Lalu Prasad, he is my president. He (Tej Pratap) is among 75 party members. Does he have any other post in the party?”
Infuriated at the way Akash Yadav was removed and at the comments from Singh, Tej Pratap said, “He (Singh) thinks that it's his party. Party constitution wasn't followed. Why was no notice issued to our student leader? By saying 'Who's Tej Pratap Yadav', is he trying to blackmail us? They just want to break our ‘Krishna-Arjun Jodi," ANI reported.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
Published: 19 Aug 2021,07:23 PM IST