RJD Row: Tension Between Tej Pratap & Tejashwi Over Student Leader's Removal

Tensions have once again riled up between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Yadav's sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap. In the latest struggle between the brothers, Tejashwi removed the party's student unit chief Akash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi’s action earned Lalu’s approval, as per sources reported by NDTV.

The chief of RJD's Bihar unit Jagadanand Singh, had earlier been accused by Tej Pratap of running the party in "Hitler-style", following which Singh had stopped going to office. However, after a meeting with Tejashwi on Wednesday, 18 August, he claimed that he would continue in his post because of Lalu.