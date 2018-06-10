The Many Shades of Lalu Prasad Yadav on His 73rd Birthday

They say laughter is the best medicine, and Lalu Yadav offered generous doses of it through his stint in Indian politics. The two-time Bihar chief minister, former Railway minister and once, the focal point of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar, which proved in 2015 Assembly polls that BJP under Narendra Modi isn’t invincible, Lalu Prasad Yadav is known for his wit and outspoken nature.

For Lalu, 2019 has been particularly grim year. After being convicted by the Ranchi court in several fodder scam cases, Lalu is out on provisional bail now and undergoing a medical treatment in a hospital in Ranchi. Without his leadership, RJD failed to win even a single seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On his 71st birthday, The Quint looks back at the many shades of Bihar’s most prominent leader.