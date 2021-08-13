Caste-Based Census|PM Modi Insulted Nitish By Not Meeting: Tejashwi

Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Parties Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday, 13 August, said that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had insulted Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar by not meeting him to discuss the need for a Caste-based Census.
As per ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said that the CM had assured opposition parties that he will seek a meeting with PM Modi over the issue of caste-based census.
Meanwhile, Yadav has also shared that he had written to PM Modi, as well.
TEJASHWI YADAV WRITES TO PM MODI
On Friday, He tweeted a copy of the letter he had written to Modi.
In his letter, Yadav also pointed out that the NDA government is in power in both the Centre as well as in Bihar and members of the NDA government are in support of the request for a caste-based census.
WHEN NITISH WROTE TO MODI
Earlier this month, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed that he had requested to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of a census based on caste lines, but received no response in the matter.
Speaking to reporters, Kumar said, "My letter to the PM has been dispatched. Once he gives an appointment, we will take the matter forward."
CENTRE’S STAND ON CASTE-BASED CENSUS
The Centre during the Monsoon session of the Parliament said that the government had, as a matter of policy, decided not to enumerate caste-wise population in the census.
"The governments of Maharashtra and Odisha have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming census. The Government of India has decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise populations other than SCs and STs in the census," MoS Home Nityanand Rai had said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 20 July to a question asked to the Home Ministry.
