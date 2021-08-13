Caste-Based Census|PM Modi Insulted Nitish By Not Meeting: Tejashwi

The Centre during the Monsoon session of the Parliament said that the government had, as a matter of policy, decided not to enumerate caste-wise population in the census.

"The governments of Maharashtra and Odisha have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming census. The Government of India has decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise populations other than SCs and STs in the census," MoS Home Nityanand Rai had said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 20 July to a question asked to the Home Ministry.