'Respect Elders': Tejashwi to Tej Pratap on Jibe at Bihar RDJ Chief

In the latest struggle between the brothers, Tejashwi removed the party's student unit chief Akash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap.



Meanwhile, Tejashwi’s action earned Lalu’s approval, as per sources reported by NDTV.



Commenting on the removal of Akash, Tej Pratap said in a tweet, “In taking advice from outsiders the party chief forgot that the party is guided by its constitution, which says that no one can be removed from a post without notice. Whatever happened is against the RJD's constitution.”



Reacting to Tej Pratap’s comments, Singh had said, “I didn't know he (Tej Pratap) was angry. Maybe it is a misunderstanding. He wants to turn a small matter into a big issue.”