BJP Sends Rajasthan MLAs to Resort for 'Training Camp' Ahead of RS Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan moved its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur on Monday, 6 June, for a ‘training camp’ ahead of the 10 June Rajya Sabha elections, days after the ruling Congress made a similar move.
The MLAs were taken to the resort in two buses on Monday afternoon from the BJP office, reported PTI.
The Congress had shifted many of the party and independent MLAs to a hotel in Udaipur on Thursday, 2 June, fearing horse-trading by the BJP ahead of the RS polls.
This move by the Congress came after three independent MLAs reportedly declared their support for media baron Subhash Chandra after he filed his nomination as an independent candidate with the support of the BJP.
Meanwhile, several Rajasthan Congress leaders had to step down from their respective party positions on Wednesday, 1 June after the party's 'One Person, One Post' policy came into force during the recently held Chintan Shivir.
The vice-presidents of the party's state unit – Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, and Govind Meghwal – resigned on Wednesday after securing ministerial posts, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said in a statement.
The party's national spokesperson and Rajasthan unit's farmer wing president, Sandeep Chaudhary, also resigned after receiving the chairmanship of a state board.
