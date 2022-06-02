Resort Politics: Haryana Congress MLAs Reach MP Deepender Singh Hooda's House

Deepender Singh Hooda
Haryana Congress MLAs arrived at the residence of MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday, 2 June, after the party decided to shift its MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent the possibility of cross-voting ahead of the 10 June Rajya Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, Haryana Congress incharge Vivek Bansal said, "28 MLAs are going for Chintan and Prashikshan Shivir. Out of the 28 MLAs, MLA Kiran Chaudhary and two others will also join us later."
Earlier, Bansal had said, "Haryana Congress MLAs have arrived at the residence of MP Deepender Singh Hooda. The bus is here, we all will go somewhere, but the destination will be known later. All MLAs are united."
Meanwhile, Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar commented on matter, saying, "One should always play in the spirit of the game."
This move by the Congress comes after three independent MLAs reportedly declared their support for media baron Subhash Chandra after he filed his nomination as an independent candidate with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Earlier in the day, the Congress party in Rajasthan sent its MLAs to a resort in Udaipur.
While several MLAs in Rajasthan had already reached the resort in Udaipur where the Congress recently held its Chintan Shivir, the remaining MLAs have also been asked to get to the resort by the night of Thursday, 2 June, sources told The Quint.
Meanwhile, several Rajasthan Congress leaders had to step down from their respective party positions on Wednesday after the party's 'One Person, One Post' policy came into force during the recently held Chintan Shivir.
The vice-presidents of the party's state unit – Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, and Govind Meghwal – resigned on Wednesday after securing ministerial posts, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said in a statement.
The party's national spokesperson and Rajasthan unit's farmer wing president, Sandeep Chaudhary, also resigned after receiving the chairmanship of a state board.
