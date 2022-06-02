Resort Politics Begins in Rajasthan Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

Fearing horse-trading in Rajasthan ahead of the electoral race for the four Rajya Sabha seats, the Congress party ruling in the state has sent its MLAs to a resort in Udaipur.

While several MLAs have already reached the resort where the Congress recently held its Chintan Shivir, the remaining MLAs have also been asked to get to the resort by the night of Thursday, 2 June, sources told The Quint.