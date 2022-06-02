Resort Politics Begins in Rajasthan Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Fearing horse-trading in Rajasthan ahead of the electoral race for the four Rajya Sabha seats, the Congress party ruling in the state has sent its MLAs to a resort in Udaipur.
While several MLAs have already reached the resort where the Congress recently held its Chintan Shivir, the remaining MLAs have also been asked to get to the resort by the night of Thursday, 2 June, sources told The Quint.
The BJP is also planning to tighten its hold on the MLAs of its own party, its allies and independents, sources said. The party has reportedly asked its MLAs to attend an induction session on the Rajya Sabha polls, on 6 June.
Meanwhile, several Rajasthan Congress leaders had to step down from their respective party positions on Wednesday after the party's One Person, One Post policy came into force during the recently held Chintan Shivir.
The vice-presidents of the party's state unit – Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, and Govind Meghwal – resigned on Wednesday after securing ministerial posts, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said in a statement.
The party's national spokesperson and Rajasthan unit's farmer wing president, Sandeep Chaudhary, also resigned after receiving the chairmanship of a state board.
(With inputs from PTI and Pankaj Soni.)
