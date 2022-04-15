Will Talk about Non-Violence & 'Walk With a Stick', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

He further went to say that Swami Vivekananda and Maharshi Aurobindo’s dream India will be realised in less than two decades.

"You spoke about 20-25 years, but if we increase our speed, I say 10-15 years. In that period, we will see…the India that Swami Vivekananda and Maharshi Aurobindo had imagined,” Bhagwat asserted at the gathering.

"Astrological predictions suggest that we will realise the dream of 'Akhand Bharat' in the next 20-25 years," he added.

His speech comes in the backdrop of the violence, stone pelting, and arson that rocked several states across India on the occasion of Ram Navami on 10 April.

The areas of unrest were Khargone and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Mumbai, and even Jawahar Lal Nehru University in Delhi, where several students were injured.

(With inputs from the Indian Express and the Times of India)